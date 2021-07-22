Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. Salisbury Bancorp had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 11.59%.

SAL stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $48.51. 3,883 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,452. Salisbury Bancorp has a 52-week low of $30.32 and a 52-week high of $53.00. The company has a market cap of $138.01 million, a PE ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a boost from Salisbury Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Salisbury Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

SAL has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson raised shares of Salisbury Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Salisbury Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

About Salisbury Bancorp

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; commercial loans; working capital loans; equipment loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, collateral loans, and auto and personal installment loans.

