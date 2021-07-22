Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,681 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sandstorm Gold were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Sandstorm Gold by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 2,859,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,441,000 after acquiring an additional 299,548 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 220,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $994,000. Guild Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 286,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 65,450 shares in the last quarter. 39.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

SAND has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Sandstorm Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Sandstorm Gold from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.96.

Shares of SAND opened at $7.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.40 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.27. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a 12 month low of $5.96 and a 12 month high of $10.63.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $31.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.80 million. Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 28.36%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND).

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.