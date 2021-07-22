Santen Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:SNPHY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Santen Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:SNPHY) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Mizuho raised shares of Santen Pharmaceutical from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

Shares of Santen Pharmaceutical stock opened at $13.71 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.60. Santen Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $12.50 and a 1-year high of $20.93.

Santen Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. researches and develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceuticals and medical devices in Japan and internationally. It offers various pharmaceutical products to treat glaucoma and ocular hypertension, such as DE-111, which is in Phase III clinical trial; DE-117 in Japan; DE-126 that is in Phase 2b clinical trial; DE-128 in Europe, as well as is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial in the United States; and DE-130A that is in Phase III clinical trial.

