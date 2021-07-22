SAP (ETR:SAP) Given a €121.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €121.00 ($142.35) price objective on SAP (ETR:SAP) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SAP. Berenberg Bank set a €138.00 ($162.35) target price on SAP and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Independent Research set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on SAP and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €141.00 ($165.88) price target on SAP in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Baader Bank set a €141.00 ($165.88) price target on SAP in a report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Barclays set a €142.00 ($167.06) price target on SAP in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €132.50 ($155.88).

ETR:SAP opened at €118.46 ($139.36) on Wednesday. SAP has a 12-month low of €89.93 ($105.80) and a 12-month high of €143.32 ($168.61). The firm has a market cap of $139.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €118.06.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

