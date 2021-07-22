Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $1.89 Million Stock Holdings in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) by 244.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,531 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,531 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Castle Biosciences worth $1,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Castle Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $1,883,000. Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in Castle Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $1,323,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,597,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,810,000 after purchasing an additional 528,696 shares during the last quarter. 84.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Castle Biosciences news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 14,374 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.17, for a total value of $994,249.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 602,541 shares in the company, valued at $41,677,760.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 10,000 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.62, for a total value of $646,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 153,141 shares of company stock worth $10,761,585 in the last 90 days. 39.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CSTL opened at $68.73 on Thursday. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.15 and a 52 week high of $107.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.03.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 4.74% and a negative net margin of 22.24%. The company had revenue of $22.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Castle Biosciences’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CSTL shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Castle Biosciences in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Castle Biosciences in a report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic solutions for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify high-risk patients with stage I and II melanomas based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

