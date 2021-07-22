Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Invests $2.15 Million in UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 270,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,148,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UWM in the first quarter worth $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of UWM in the first quarter worth $29,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in UWM in the first quarter worth $53,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in UWM in the first quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in UWM in the first quarter worth $84,000. 23.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UWM alerts:

In related news, Director Robert Verdun purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.10 per share, for a total transaction of $227,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 136,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,237,600. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UWMC. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of UWM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of UWM from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of UWM in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of UWM from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on shares of UWM in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.45.

NYSE UWMC opened at $7.76 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. UWM Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $6.25 and a 12 month high of $14.38.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that UWM Holdings Co. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th.

UWM Profile

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

Recommended Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UWMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC).

Receive News & Ratings for UWM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UWM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.