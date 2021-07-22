Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Invests $2.19 Million in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 24,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,188,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 66.8% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EMR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.46.

Shares of EMR opened at $98.27 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $99.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.55.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 12.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

Recommended Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.