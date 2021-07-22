Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,379,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Asbury Automotive Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Asbury Automotive Group in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the first quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 554.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently commented on ABG. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.88.

ABG opened at $197.11 on Thursday. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.74 and a 1-year high of $216.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $4.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $1.17. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 35.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 18.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

