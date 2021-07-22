Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 199,163 Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:XPDIU)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:XPDIU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 199,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,002,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $253,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition during the first quarter worth $5,025,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition during the first quarter worth $6,030,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition during the first quarter worth $2,512,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition during the first quarter worth $2,141,000.

XPDIU opened at $10.34 on Thursday. Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.88 and a fifty-two week high of $12.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.12.

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

