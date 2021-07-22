Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 120,210 Shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 78.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 120,210 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $2,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of CyrusOne in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CyrusOne during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in CyrusOne during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee increased its stake in CyrusOne by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in CyrusOne by 42.4% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CONE opened at $73.22 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 197.89, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.42. CyrusOne Inc. has a one year low of $61.64 and a one year high of $86.77.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.83). CyrusOne had a return on equity of 1.75% and a net margin of 4.13%. The firm had revenue of $298.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that CyrusOne Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.31%.

In other CyrusOne news, Director David H. Ferdman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total transaction of $731,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 81,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,973,867.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David H. Ferdman sold 5,000 shares of CyrusOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total transaction of $398,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 76,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,104,913.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CONE shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of CyrusOne in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised CyrusOne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.27.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

