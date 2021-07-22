SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) PT Lowered to $22.00

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SciPlay from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet raised SciPlay from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Truist Financial downgraded SciPlay to a hold rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Truist Securities downgraded SciPlay from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded SciPlay from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.19.

Shares of SciPlay stock opened at $16.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.91. SciPlay has a one year low of $11.76 and a one year high of $21.74.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $151.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.62 million. SciPlay had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 5.31%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SciPlay will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SciPlay by 8.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 4,216 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SciPlay by 4.7% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 119,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of SciPlay in the first quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Hein Park Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of SciPlay by 49.6% in the first quarter. Hein Park Capital Management LP now owns 1,611,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,074,000 after buying an additional 534,408 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in shares of SciPlay by 438.8% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 156,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after buying an additional 127,067 shares during the period. 16.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SciPlay

SciPlay Corporation develops, markets, and operates a portfolio of social games for mobile and web platforms worldwide. It offers seven games, which include social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, and Quick Hit Slots, as well as casual games comprising MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

