Scopia Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 954,485 Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN)

Scopia Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 954,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,947,000. Rexnord accounts for about 5.6% of Scopia Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Scopia Capital Management LP owned 0.80% of Rexnord at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Rexnord during the first quarter worth about $2,355,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rexnord in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $618,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Rexnord in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,840,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rexnord in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,957,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Rexnord in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RXN. TheStreet lowered Rexnord from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Rexnord from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Rexnord from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Rexnord from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.40.

Shares of NYSE RXN traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $52.64. 20,694 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 747,940. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Rexnord Co. has a 12 month low of $28.10 and a 12 month high of $53.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.28. The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.74, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.44.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Rexnord had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $568.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rexnord Co. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%.

In related news, CEO Todd A. Adams sold 9,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total value of $479,238.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 541,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,174,877.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark W. Peterson sold 2,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total value of $122,692.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,376,828.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 289,392 shares of company stock valued at $14,548,132 over the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chains, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

