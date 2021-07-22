Scopus Asset Management L.P. Buys Shares of 450,000 Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 450,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,401,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WH. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 229.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,928,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,570,000 after buying an additional 1,343,101 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth about $77,596,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $55,978,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 8.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,827,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,980,000 after buying an additional 723,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 819.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 691,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,263,000 after buying an additional 616,418 shares during the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist boosted their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $68.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.71.

Shares of WH stock traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $69.66. The company had a trading volume of 3,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,881. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.00 and a 12 month high of $78.13. The company has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.83 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a positive return on equity of 8.62% and a negative net margin of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $303.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.14%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited service hotels.

