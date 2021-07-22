Scopus Asset Management L.P. Sells 65,800 Shares of Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG)

Scopus Asset Management L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG) by 22.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 222,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,800 shares during the period. Scopus Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Covenant Logistics Group were worth $4,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVLG. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group during the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group during the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Covenant Logistics Group by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539 shares in the last quarter. 51.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CVLG traded up $1.03 on Thursday, hitting $20.44. The stock had a trading volume of 973 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,568. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $342.37 million, a PE ratio of -11.61 and a beta of 1.80. Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.23 and a 1 year high of $23.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.32.

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.28. Covenant Logistics Group had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a positive return on equity of 9.96%. Research analysts expect that Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Covenant Logistics Group in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Covenant Logistics Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Covenant Logistics Group from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.67.

Covenant Logistics Group Company Profile

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Expedited, Dedicated, Managed Freight, and Warehousing. The Expedited segment primarily provides truckload services to customers with high service freight and delivery standards, such as 1,000 miles in 22 hours or 15-minute delivery windows.

