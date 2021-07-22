Scopus Asset Management L.P. Takes Position in Yucaipa Acquisition Co. (NYSE:YAC)

Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Yucaipa Acquisition Co. (NYSE:YAC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 636,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,273,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. owned 1.85% of Yucaipa Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of YAC. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yucaipa Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yucaipa Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yucaipa Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Yucaipa Acquisition during the first quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yucaipa Acquisition during the first quarter worth $213,000. 70.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE YAC remained flat at $$9.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 6 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,288. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.84. Yucaipa Acquisition Co. has a 52-week low of $9.55 and a 52-week high of $11.40.

Yucaipa Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

