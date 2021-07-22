Scotiabank Increases Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Price Target to C$51.00

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.23% from the stock’s current price.

AP.UN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$48.00 price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. CIBC upped their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$47.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$44.50 to C$49.50 in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$42.25 to C$44.50 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Allied Properties Real Estate Investment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$48.88.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment stock opened at C$45.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$45.10. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a 52 week low of C$31.50 and a 52 week high of C$46.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.57, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

