SEA (NYSE:SE) Price Target Raised to $320.00

SEA (NYSE:SE) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.87% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SE. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of SEA in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. New Street Research started coverage on shares of SEA in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. SEA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $249.42.

Shares of SE stock opened at $293.92 on Thursday. SEA has a 1-year low of $101.70 and a 1-year high of $297.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $264.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $150.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.87 and a beta of 1.30.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.06). SEA had a negative net margin of 32.54% and a negative return on equity of 82.81%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.61) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 146.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that SEA will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of SEA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $548,158,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of SEA by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,170,453 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,228,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139,631 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of SEA by 130.4% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,289,256 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $734,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861,814 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $367,557,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of SEA by 1,455.9% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,596,337 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $317,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

SEA Company Profile

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

