Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Seabridge Gold from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of Seabridge Gold stock opened at $17.47 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.21. Seabridge Gold has a twelve month low of $15.38 and a twelve month high of $22.86.

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts anticipate that Seabridge Gold will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SA. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Seabridge Gold by 42,300.0% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 9,306 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Seabridge Gold by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,228,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,266,000 after purchasing an additional 116,420 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Seabridge Gold by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 210,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,433,000 after purchasing an additional 4,799 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Seabridge Gold by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Seabridge Gold by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. 28.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper, silver, rhenium, and molybdenum ores. Its principal projects are 100% owned Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project located in the Getchell Gold Belt of Northern Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.

