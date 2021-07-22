Select Equity Group L.P. Acquires Shares of 44,398 Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC)

Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 44,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $761,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Harsco by 22.0% in the first quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 118,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 21,346 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Harsco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $180,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Harsco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Harsco by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,912,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $221,450,000 after buying an additional 904,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Harsco by 1.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 278,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,783,000 after buying an additional 3,103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

HSC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus raised shares of Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Harsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on Harsco from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

In other Harsco news, SVP Russell C. Hochman sold 6,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total transaction of $138,844.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $894,403.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HSC traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.26. 242,989 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 431,610. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.36 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Harsco Co. has a 1-year low of $12.12 and a 1-year high of $23.73.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. Harsco had a positive return on equity of 5.12% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. The firm had revenue of $528.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Harsco Co. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Harsco Company Profile

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

