Select Equity Group L.P. Has $586,000 Stock Position in The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT)

Select Equity Group L.P. lessened its holdings in The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) by 22.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,479 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. owned about 0.09% of The Joint worth $586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JYNT. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Joint in the first quarter worth $26,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of The Joint in the first quarter worth $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of The Joint during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of The Joint by 135.2% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Joint by 308.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the period. 79.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JYNT has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of The Joint from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on The Joint from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on The Joint from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Maxim Group cut The Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

In related news, insider Bandera Partners Llc sold 369,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total transaction of $26,457,583.32. Also, Director Ronald V. Davella sold 2,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.86, for a total transaction of $192,860.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,656,690.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 486,971 shares of company stock valued at $34,409,504 over the last 90 days. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:JYNT traded down $2.29 on Thursday, reaching $82.76. The company had a trading volume of 676 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,623. The Joint Corp. has a twelve month low of $13.60 and a twelve month high of $89.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 213.38 and a beta of 1.27.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.13. The Joint had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 23.43%. The company had revenue of $17.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.64 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Joint Corp. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Joint

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights.

