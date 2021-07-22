Select Equity Group L.P. Makes New $24.70 Million Investment in The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA)

Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,472,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,703,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in The Duckhorn Portfolio during the first quarter valued at about $136,000. Amtrust Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in The Duckhorn Portfolio during the first quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in The Duckhorn Portfolio during the first quarter valued at about $231,000. 15.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NAPA. boosted their price target on The Duckhorn Portfolio from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on The Duckhorn Portfolio from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on The Duckhorn Portfolio from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on The Duckhorn Portfolio in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on The Duckhorn Portfolio in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.80.

Shares of NAPA stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.04. The company had a trading volume of 797,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,604. The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.16 and a 12 month high of $24.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.64. The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $90.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.09 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

About The Duckhorn Portfolio

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.

