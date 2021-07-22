Select Equity Group L.P. Sells 498,415 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Select Equity Group L.P. decreased its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 68.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 225,300 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 498,415 shares during the quarter. Select Equity Group L.P.’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $14,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TJX. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 1,465.7% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 668,961 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $45,683,000 after acquiring an additional 626,235 shares during the last quarter. United Bank boosted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 13,075 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,801,166 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $327,871,000 after acquiring an additional 168,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $605,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.26.

NYSE TJX traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $67.43. 11,668 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,555,913. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $81.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.07. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.06 and a 12-month high of $74.65.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.13. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 32.30%. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.74) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 335.48%.

About The TJX Companies

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

