Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $977.55 Million

Brokerages expect Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) to announce $977.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Sensata Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $989.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $966.43 million. Sensata Technologies posted sales of $576.51 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 69.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sensata Technologies will report full year sales of $3.74 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.53 billion to $3.82 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.84 billion to $4.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sensata Technologies.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $942.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.02 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 6.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ST shares. Barclays increased their target price on Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded Sensata Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet lowered Sensata Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.40.

In other news, CFO Paul S. Vasington sold 20,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.49, for a total value of $1,177,855.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Martha N. Sullivan sold 9,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $567,532.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,646 shares of company stock worth $3,073,410 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 26.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 918 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ST traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 685,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,022,144. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.91. The company has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.41. Sensata Technologies has a 1 year low of $37.01 and a 1 year high of $64.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 4.02.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

