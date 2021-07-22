ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) Short Interest Up 23.4% in June

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,060,000 shares, an increase of 23.4% from the June 15th total of 1,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 187,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.0 days. Currently, 4.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other news, CFO William M. Foshee sold 7,000 shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.03, for a total transaction of $483,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director J. Richard Cashio sold 600 shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total transaction of $41,304.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,000,096. 9.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. 57.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SFBS opened at $68.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.11. ServisFirst Bancshares has a 1-year low of $31.93 and a 1-year high of $71.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 1.16.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.01). ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 45.04%. On average, equities analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.56%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Hovde Group downgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial lending products, such as seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

