ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $79.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.69% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “ServisFirst Bancshares Inc. is a bank holding company. Through its subsidiary, ServisFirst Bank, it provides business and personal financial services. It offers various deposit products; commercial lending products; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama. “

Separately, Hovde Group lowered shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock opened at $68.88 on Thursday. ServisFirst Bancshares has a 52 week low of $31.93 and a 52 week high of $71.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 1.16.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.01). ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 45.04%. Equities analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO William M. Foshee sold 7,000 shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.03, for a total value of $483,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director J. Richard Cashio sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total transaction of $284,152.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $1,000,096 over the last quarter. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Institutional investors own 57.71% of the company’s stock.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial lending products, such as seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

