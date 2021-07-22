SG Americas Securities LLC Cuts Holdings in Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) by 39.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,119 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Univest Financial were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UVSP. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Univest Financial by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 9,658 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Univest Financial by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 38,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 3,871 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Univest Financial by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 674,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,884,000 after purchasing an additional 88,095 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Univest Financial by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 193,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,976,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Univest Financial by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 211,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,360,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. 71.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Univest Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

In related news, Director K Leon Moyer sold 2,500 shares of Univest Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total value of $71,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders sold 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $217,250 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UVSP opened at $27.09 on Thursday. Univest Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $13.92 and a 1 year high of $30.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $795.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.56.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.51. Univest Financial had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 27.45%. The business had revenue of $68.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.44 million. On average, research analysts expect that Univest Financial Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.78%.

About Univest Financial

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment provides a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

