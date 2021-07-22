SG Americas Securities LLC Decreases Position in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,161 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Quad/Graphics were worth $151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quad/Graphics by 266.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,873 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Quad/Graphics in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quad/Graphics in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quad/Graphics in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in shares of Quad/Graphics by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 22,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 5,894 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:QUAD opened at $3.93 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.68. Quad/Graphics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.11 and a 12 month high of $6.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.38, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $214.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 2.13.

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.26. Quad/Graphics had a negative net margin of 3.76% and a positive return on equity of 12.34%. The firm had revenue of $705.80 million for the quarter.

In related news, CEO J Joel Quadracci purchased 35,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.16 per share, for a total transaction of $111,548.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,442,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,559,232.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 9.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Quad/Graphics

Quad/Graphics, Inc provides marketing solutions worldwide. The company operates in United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. It offers printing services, such as retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, and other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services.

