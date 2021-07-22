SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) by 32.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,638 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 6,142 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 206.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,333 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,602 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,055 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter worth $148,000. 99.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FRGI stock opened at $14.06 on Thursday. Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. has a one year low of $6.05 and a one year high of $18.52. The firm has a market cap of $372.10 million, a PE ratio of -70.30 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.55.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $144.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.67 million. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 0.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.83%. Equities research analysts forecast that Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Stephens started coverage on shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Fiesta Restaurant Group Company Profile

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.

