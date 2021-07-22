SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 24,970 Shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) by 77.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,293 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 24,970 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PSTG. BOKF NA bought a new stake in Pure Storage in the first quarter worth approximately $2,373,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Pure Storage by 82.3% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Pure Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $567,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Pure Storage by 2.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,233,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,570,000 after acquiring an additional 29,781 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Pure Storage by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 137,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after acquiring an additional 42,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PSTG opened at $20.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.66. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.91 and a 52-week high of $29.53. The company has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.79 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.98.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.06. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 24.09% and a negative net margin of 15.94%. The company had revenue of $412.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.27 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PSTG shares. TheStreet cut Pure Storage from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Pure Storage from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.44.

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. The company delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

