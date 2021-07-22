SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 6,613 Shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its holdings in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) by 66.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,327 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 6,613 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Standard Motor Products were worth $138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Standard Motor Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 122.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,799 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Standard Motor Products in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,756 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Standard Motor Products in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $287,000. 76.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SMP stock opened at $42.58 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.91. The firm has a market cap of $944.72 million, a PE ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 0.39. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.73 and a 1 year high of $55.29.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.43. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The firm had revenue of $276.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.70%.

In other Standard Motor Products news, SVP Thomas Tesoro sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $142,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,103,377.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur S. Sills sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.48, for a total transaction of $237,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 320,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,225,649. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,681 shares of company stock valued at $2,044,410. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Standard Motor Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. The Engine Management segment offers components for the ignition, electrical, emissions, fuel and safety-related systems of motor vehicles under the Standard, SMP Blue Streak, Intermotor, Standard Diesel, BWD Select, BWD, OEM, TechSmart, Tech Expert, GP Sorensen, LockSmart, and Pollak brand names, as well as under private labels comprising NAPA Echlin and NAPA Belden.

