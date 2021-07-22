Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Shares of Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) fell 5.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.70 and last traded at $13.06. 17,130 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,439,921 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.78.

Several brokerages recently commented on SHLX. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Shell Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.17.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.97. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a current ratio of 5.85.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $139.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.14 million. Shell Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 90.23% and a net margin of 113.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Research analysts predict that Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.91%. Shell Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 147.20%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ADE LLC acquired a new position in Shell Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners by 472.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,131 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,847 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $158,000. 20.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream, and logistics assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

