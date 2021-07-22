Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Shares Down 3.5%

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)’s stock price fell 3.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $25.62 and last traded at $25.66. 37,107 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,951,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.60.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SHLS. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 target price (down previously from $49.00) on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Shoals Technologies Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Shoals Technologies Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.08.

Get Shoals Technologies Group alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 91.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.30.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. On average, analysts forecast that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 11,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total transaction of $322,645.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $410,317,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $364,280,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $173,126,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $166,375,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group in the first quarter worth $71,817,000. 52.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

Recommended Story: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Shoals Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoals Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.