Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) Given a €201.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) received a €201.00 ($236.47) target price from equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 55.33% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €215.00 ($252.94) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays set a €200.00 ($235.29) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €260.00 ($305.88) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €197.27 ($232.09).

Shop Apotheke Europe stock opened at €129.40 ($152.24) on Thursday. Shop Apotheke Europe has a twelve month low of €117.00 ($137.65) and a twelve month high of €249.00 ($292.94). The company’s 50 day moving average is €151.87. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion and a P/E ratio of -110.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.21.

Shop Apotheke Europe Company Profile

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

