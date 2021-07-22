Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) Given a €201.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) received a €201.00 ($236.47) target price from equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 55.33% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €215.00 ($252.94) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays set a €200.00 ($235.29) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €260.00 ($305.88) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €197.27 ($232.09).

Shop Apotheke Europe stock opened at €129.40 ($152.24) on Thursday. Shop Apotheke Europe has a twelve month low of €117.00 ($137.65) and a twelve month high of €249.00 ($292.94). The company’s 50 day moving average is €151.87. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion and a P/E ratio of -110.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.21.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

