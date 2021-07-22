Shop Apotheke Europe (OTCMKTS:SAEYY) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Shop Apotheke Europe (OTCMKTS:SAEYY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set an overweight rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Shop Apotheke Europe currently has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SAEYY opened at $15.17 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.35. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 12-month low of $14.75 and a 12-month high of $29.99.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

