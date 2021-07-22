Shore Capital Reaffirms House Stock Rating for Mincon Group (LON:MCON)

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Mincon Group (LON:MCON) in a report published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Shares of LON MCON opened at GBX 118 ($1.54) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.26, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of £250.72 million and a P/E ratio of 21.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 115.11. Mincon Group has a 1 year low of GBX 68.50 ($0.89) and a 1 year high of GBX 120 ($1.57).

About Mincon Group

Mincon Group plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services rock drilling tools and associated products Ireland, the Americas, Australasia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers conventional down the hole hammers, bits, and pipes for various drilling industries, including production and exploration mining, water well, geothermal, construction, quarrying oil and gas, and seismic drilling; reverse circulation products; hard-rock horizontal directional drilling system to provide access for fiber optic cable laying and similar activities; rotary drilling products; and drill pipe products.

