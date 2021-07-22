Shore Capital Reaffirms House Stock Rating for Mincon Group (LON:MCON)

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Mincon Group (LON:MCON) in a report published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.
Shares of LON MCON opened at GBX 118 ($1.54) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.26, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of £250.72 million and a P/E ratio of 21.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 115.11. Mincon Group has a 1 year low of GBX 68.50 ($0.89) and a 1 year high of GBX 120 ($1.57).
About Mincon Group
