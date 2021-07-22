Short Interest in Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) Rises By 20.9%

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,140,000 shares, an increase of 20.9% from the June 15th total of 7,560,000 shares. Approximately 12.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Shares of ARDX stock opened at $1.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a current ratio of 4.91. Ardelyx has a fifty-two week low of $1.81 and a fifty-two week high of $9.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.15. The firm has a market cap of $190.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.95.

Get Ardelyx alerts:

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.01). Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 78.63% and a negative net margin of 812.17%. The firm had revenue of $6.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ardelyx will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ardelyx by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,982,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,606,000 after purchasing an additional 60,320 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its position in Ardelyx by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 5,176,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,269,000 after purchasing an additional 28,449 shares during the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ardelyx by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 2,799,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,531,000 after purchasing an additional 479,307 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Ardelyx by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,434,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,119,000 after purchasing an additional 360,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Ardelyx by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,070,375 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,714,000 after purchasing an additional 209,819 shares during the last quarter. 85.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ARDX shares. Piper Sandler downgraded Ardelyx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $14.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Cowen set a $7.70 price objective on Ardelyx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Ardelyx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush downgraded Ardelyx from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.34.

Ardelyx Company Profile

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of kidney and cardiorenal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

Featured Article: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Ardelyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardelyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.