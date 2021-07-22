Short Interest in Berkshire Bancorp Inc. (OTCMKTS:BERK) Declines By 25.0%

Berkshire Bancorp Inc. (OTCMKTS:BERK) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the June 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:BERK opened at $11.05 on Thursday. Berkshire Bancorp has a 12 month low of $8.13 and a 12 month high of $11.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.29.
Berkshire Bancorp Company Profile
