Short Interest in Berkshire Bancorp Inc. (OTCMKTS:BERK) Declines By 25.0%

Berkshire Bancorp Inc. (OTCMKTS:BERK) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the June 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BERK opened at $11.05 on Thursday. Berkshire Bancorp has a 12 month low of $8.13 and a 12 month high of $11.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.29.

Berkshire Bancorp Company Profile

Berkshire Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Berkshire Bank that provides community banking services primarily to businesses, professionals, and retail customers. The company offers statement savings, NOW, money market deposit, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

