Short Interest in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) Grows By 20.5%

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,580,000 shares, an increase of 20.5% from the June 15th total of 2,970,000 shares. Currently, 7.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 790,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Shares of NYSE:EBS opened at $66.05 on Thursday. Emergent BioSolutions has a 52 week low of $55.07 and a 52 week high of $137.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.35.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. Emergent BioSolutions had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 37.42%. The company had revenue of $343.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.62 million. As a group, analysts predict that Emergent BioSolutions will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EBS shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $112.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.20.

In other news, Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 3,139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total transaction of $177,290.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,377 shares in the company, valued at $812,012.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EBS. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 62,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,564,000 after buying an additional 17,996 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $337,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 77,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,924,000 after purchasing an additional 20,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 230,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,684,000 after purchasing an additional 50,628 shares in the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response products and solutions for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

