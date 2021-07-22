Short Interest in Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) Drops By 24.9%

Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 863,900 shares, a decrease of 24.9% from the June 15th total of 1,150,000 shares. Currently, 7.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 154,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.6 days.

NASDAQ GAIA opened at $11.97 on Thursday. Gaia has a twelve month low of $8.91 and a twelve month high of $15.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $229.84 million, a PE ratio of 52.05, a PEG ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.58.

Get Gaia alerts:

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Gaia had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $18.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gaia will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Gaia by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Gaia by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 18,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Gaia by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Gaia by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Gaia by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 3,148 shares in the last quarter. 44.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GAIA shares. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Gaia in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gaia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.40.

About Gaia

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices.

See Also: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Gaia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.