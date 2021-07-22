Short Interest in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) Declines By 28.2%

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,400 shares, a decline of 28.2% from the June 15th total of 46,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 97,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust stock opened at $5.27 on Thursday. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a 1 year low of $4.64 and a 1 year high of $6.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.83%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust in the first quarter worth $76,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust in the first quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd increased its stake in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 25.9% in the first quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 113,762 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 23,379 shares during the period.

About GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies principally engaged in natural resource and gold industries and by writing covered call options on the underlying equity securities.

