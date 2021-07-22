Short Interest in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Grows By 21.9%

Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,230,000 shares, a growth of 21.9% from the June 15th total of 1,830,000 shares. Currently, 14.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 399,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.6 days.
Shares of HIBB stock opened at $93.51 on Thursday. Hibbett Sports has a one year low of $22.06 and a one year high of $98.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.81.
Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $5.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $2.63. The company had revenue of $506.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.65 million. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 47.46% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 87.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hibbett Sports will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In related news, SVP Ronald P. Blahnik acquired 2,200 shares of Hibbett Sports stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $89.74 per share, with a total value of $197,428.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Benjamin Ashley Knighten acquired 1,250 shares of Hibbett Sports stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $81.00 per share, with a total value of $101,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 6,618 shares in the company, valued at $536,058. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIBB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 8,367.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 880,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,638,000 after acquiring an additional 869,609 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports during the 4th quarter valued at $842,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,786,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,986,000 after acquiring an additional 136,484 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,100,000 after acquiring an additional 56,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports during the 1st quarter valued at $3,603,000.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on HIBB. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Hibbett Sports from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Hibbett Sports from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Hibbett Sports in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Hibbett Sports from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on Hibbett Sports in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.
Hibbett Sports Company Profile
Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates stores in small and mid-sized communities, and Website under the hibbett.com name.
