Short Interest in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Grows By 21.9%

Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,230,000 shares, a growth of 21.9% from the June 15th total of 1,830,000 shares. Currently, 14.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 399,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.6 days.

Shares of HIBB stock opened at $93.51 on Thursday. Hibbett Sports has a one year low of $22.06 and a one year high of $98.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.81.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $5.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $2.63. The company had revenue of $506.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.65 million. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 47.46% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 87.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hibbett Sports will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Hibbett Sports’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.34%.

In related news, SVP Ronald P. Blahnik acquired 2,200 shares of Hibbett Sports stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $89.74 per share, with a total value of $197,428.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Benjamin Ashley Knighten acquired 1,250 shares of Hibbett Sports stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $81.00 per share, with a total value of $101,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 6,618 shares in the company, valued at $536,058. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIBB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 8,367.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 880,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,638,000 after acquiring an additional 869,609 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports during the 4th quarter valued at $842,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,786,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,986,000 after acquiring an additional 136,484 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,100,000 after acquiring an additional 56,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports during the 1st quarter valued at $3,603,000.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HIBB. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Hibbett Sports from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Hibbett Sports from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Hibbett Sports in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Hibbett Sports from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on Hibbett Sports in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

Hibbett Sports Company Profile

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates stores in small and mid-sized communities, and Website under the hibbett.com name.

