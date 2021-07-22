Short Interest in Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) Expands By 19.4%

Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,930,000 shares, a growth of 19.4% from the June 15th total of 25,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,640,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 26.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Lordstown Motors in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lordstown Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Lordstown Motors in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lordstown Motors from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty cut shares of Lordstown Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.89.

Get Lordstown Motors alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Lordstown Motors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $191,000. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lordstown Motors by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 20,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 4,757 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Lordstown Motors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $525,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Lordstown Motors by 208.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 308,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,631,000 after acquiring an additional 208,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Lordstown Motors by 124.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 179,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 99,529 shares during the last quarter. 20.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:RIDE opened at $8.52 on Thursday. Lordstown Motors has a one year low of $6.69 and a one year high of $31.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 0.90.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.44). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lordstown Motors will post -2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lordstown Motors

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

Recommended Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for Lordstown Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lordstown Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.