Short Interest in Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) Declines By 27.7%

Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 168,100 shares, a drop of 27.7% from the June 15th total of 232,500 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 47,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

In other Mercantile Bank news, COO Robert T. Worthington bought 3,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.56 per share, for a total transaction of $111,713.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,844.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBWM. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Mercantile Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Mercantile Bank by 323.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in Mercantile Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Mercantile Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. purchased a new stake in Mercantile Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Institutional investors own 54.12% of the company’s stock.

MBWM stock opened at $30.72 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Mercantile Bank has a 12 month low of $17.09 and a 12 month high of $34.47. The company has a market capitalization of $496.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.14.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.29. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 24.18% and a return on equity of 11.22%. Analysts anticipate that Mercantile Bank will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.73%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Mercantile Bank Company Profile

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

