Short Interest in Métropole Télévision S.A. (OTCMKTS:MTVAF) Expands By 19.5%

Métropole Télévision S.A. (OTCMKTS:MTVAF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 64,300 shares, a growth of 19.5% from the June 15th total of 53,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Métropole Télévision stock opened at $10.59 on Thursday. Métropole Télévision has a fifty-two week low of $10.59 and a fifty-two week high of $10.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.59.
About Métropole Télévision
Read More: What is a conference call?
Receive News & Ratings for Métropole Télévision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Métropole Télévision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.