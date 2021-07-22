Short Interest in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) Expands By 23.4%

Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,480,000 shares, a growth of 23.4% from the June 15th total of 5,250,000 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PGRE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Paramount Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Paramount Group from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Paramount Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Paramount Group in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Paramount Group from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.61.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Paramount Group by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in Paramount Group during the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Paramount Group by 14.6% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Paramount Group during the first quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in Paramount Group during the first quarter worth approximately $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Paramount Group stock opened at $10.23 on Thursday. Paramount Group has a 12-month low of $5.54 and a 12-month high of $11.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a current ratio of 4.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -68.20 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.60.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $181.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.64 million. Paramount Group had a negative net margin of 4.45% and a negative return on equity of 0.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Paramount Group will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.17%.

Paramount Group Company Profile

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

