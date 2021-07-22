Short Interest in PMV Consumer Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PMVC) Rises By 20.4%

PMV Consumer Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PMVC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, an increase of 20.4% from the June 15th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smith Moore & CO. increased its holdings in PMV Consumer Acquisition by 140.5% during the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 39,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 23,300 shares in the last quarter. One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new position in PMV Consumer Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $132,000. CSS LLC IL bought a new position in PMV Consumer Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $463,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in PMV Consumer Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $490,000. Finally, S. Muoio & CO. LLC bought a new position in PMV Consumer Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $508,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

PMVC stock opened at $9.72 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.74. PMV Consumer Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $10.60.

PMV Consumer Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the consumer industry. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palm Beach, Florida.

