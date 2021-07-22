Short Interest in Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PMMAF) Expands By 22.2%

Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PMMAF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 123,900 shares, a growth of 22.2% from the June 15th total of 101,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 309.8 days.

Separately, DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Puma in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Puma alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS PMMAF opened at $118.00 on Thursday. Puma has a 1-year low of $76.62 and a 1-year high of $125.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $114.78.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

Featured Story: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.