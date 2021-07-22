Short Interest in Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPUF) Decreases By 26.9%

Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPUF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 517,900 shares, a decrease of 26.9% from the June 15th total of 708,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of DNPUF opened at $20.20 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.94. Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma has a 1-year low of $12.45 and a 1-year high of $20.20.

Get Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma alerts:

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th.

Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells pharmaceuticals, food ingredients and additives, veterinary medicines, diagnostics, and others. The company offers pharmaceutical products, such as therapeutic agents for Parkinson's disease, depression, type 2 diabetes, systemic fungal infection, pruritus, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, angina pectoris, and arrhythmia.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.