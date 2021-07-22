Short Interest in Thoughtful Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:PEMTF) Decreases By 25.9%

Thoughtful Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:PEMTF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, a drop of 25.9% from the June 15th total of 23,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of Thoughtful Brands stock opened at $0.16 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.18. Thoughtful Brands has a 52-week low of $0.08 and a 52-week high of $2.25.

About Thoughtful Brands

Mota Ventures Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates in the cannabidiol (CBD) e-commerce business. It provides CBD hemp-oil formulations and cosmetics. The company offers its products under the Nature's Exclusive, First Class, and Sativida brands in the United States and Europe. Mota Ventures Corp.

