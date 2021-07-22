Short Interest in Toromont Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) Decreases By 27.8%

Toromont Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 154,000 shares, a drop of 27.8% from the June 15th total of 213,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 48.1 days.

Shares of TMTNF opened at $80.32 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.51. Toromont Industries has a 12-month low of $51.62 and a 12-month high of $91.40.

TMTNF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$108.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Toromont Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.75.

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

